Canlas confirms split from Alemania

ACTRESS Gee Canlas confirmed that she and her husband Archie Alemania have separated.

In an interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on March 3, 2026, Canlas said the decision was not mutual and that she was the one who chose to leave the marriage.

“I left. I was the one who left the marriage. I should’ve left earlier. I should’ve listened to myself because I felt like I was slowly being drained,” she said.

However, Canlas clarified that actress Rita Daniela was not the reason for the breakup, saying that several issues had already been piling up.

Alemania was convicted last year in an acts of lasciviousness case filed by Daniela.

“If there’s one thing I regret, it’s not having a family or being married. It’s probably not knowing when it should’ve stopped — when I should’ve left,” Canlas said.

Canlas and Alemania were married in a garden wedding in Sta. Rosa, Laguna in 2018. They have one child, Caleb. / TRC S