Canoy, Refugio battle for WBA Asia title

WORLD-RATED Joey Canoy takes on Jonathan Refugio for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight belt in an important fight on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at the Polomolok Gym in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Canoy is in a must-win situation if he intends to contend for the world title.

The 31-year-old Canoy is closing in on a world title shot because of his lofty world rankings. He’s rated No. 3 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 6 by the International Boxing Federation, No. 14 by the WBA and No. 15 by the World Boxing Organization.

Canoy is on an impressive run and won five of his last six fights. He’s coming off an impressive first-round knockout of Pablito Balidio last month in Sarangani Province.

Canoy, however, is in for a tough fight because Refugio is no pushover.

Refugio is a former WBC International light-flyweight champion and fought the likes of current WBC minimumweight king Melvin Jerusalem, WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong, Wanheng Menayothin, Hiroto Kyoguchi, and Merlito Sabillo.

Refugio is currently on a slide and dropped his last two contests against 19-year-old Cebuano sensation AJ Paciones and Arvin Magramo.

Canoy weighed-in below the minimumweight limit at 104 pounds, while Refugio tipped the scale at exactly 105 pounds.

Canoy is 21-5-2 with 13 knockouts, while Refugio is 22-10-5 with eight knockouts.

Super bantamweight prospect Bryl Bayogos (7-1-1, 2 KOs) attempts to bounce back from a loss as he takes on experienced Carlo Demecillo (17-9-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Former interim WBC bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo (27-2, 22 KOs) is also looking to return to the winning column as he faces off with journeyman Jenny Boy Boca (14-15, 12 KOs) in an eight-round fight.

In the undercard, Ramil Roda (5-1-2, 3 KOs) locks horns with Anthony Gilbuela (8-5-2, 2 KOs), one-time world title challenger ArAr Andales (14-2-3, 6 KOs) trades leathers with Ramel Antaran (6-26-3), Froilan Saludar (34-8-1, 24 KOs) goes up against Reymark Taday (11-22-1, 6 KOs), and Lourinz Biasong (2-1) exchanges blows with Ryan Makaputin (13-24-2, 4 KOs).