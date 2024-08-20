Canoy set to take on Refugio for vacant WBA Asia crown

HIGHLY-RANKED minimumweight Joey Canoy guns for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia strap against veteran Jonathan Refugio on Aug. 30, 2024, at the Polomolok Gym in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

The 31-year-old Canoy is currently on a hot streak with five wins in his last six contests. He hasn’t tasted defeat since losing to South African Nhlanhla Tyirha in South Africa in 2021.

Canoy is coming off an impressive first-round knockout of Pablito Balidio last July 11, 2024, in Sarangani Province.

Canoy is closing in on a world title shot. He’s currently ranked No. 3 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), No. 6 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), No. 14 by the WBA, and No. 15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Canoy owns a win over current WBC minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem. He also fought but lost to former world champion Nkosinathi Joyi and Hekkie Budler.

Refugio, on the other hand, is a tough veteran who has fought some of the best in boxing’s lower weight divisions. He has shared the ring with the likes of Jerusalem, Wanheng Menayothin, Merlito Sabillo, Hiroto Kyoguchi and current WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong.

The 31-year-old Refugio is looking to return to the winning column after losing back-to-back fights. His last fight was a sixth-round stoppage in the hands of undefeated Cebuano prospect AJ Paciones last year.

Canoy is 21-5-2 with 13 knockouts, while Refugio is 22-10-5 with eight knockouts.

In the undercard, Bryl Bayogos (7-1-1, 2 KOs) faces Cebu-based veteran Carlo Demecillo (17-9-2, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder, while former interim WBC bantamweight titleholder Reymart Gaballo (27-2, 22 KOs) locks horns with Jenny Boy Boca (14-15, 12 KOs) in an eight-round fight.

Also scheduled to see action in the same event are unbeaten up-and-comer Lienard Sarcon (12-0, 4 KOs), Froilan Saludar (34-8-1, 24 KOs), ArAr Andales (14-2-3, 6 KOs), Bryl Bayogos (7-1-1, 2 KOs), and Omega Boxing Gym’s Ramil Roda (5-1-2, 3 KOs). / EKA