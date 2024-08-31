Canoy stops Refugio, wins WBA Asia belt

World-ranked Joey Canoy snagged the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia minimumweight strap after a fifth-round stoppage of experienced former regional champion Jonathan Refugio on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, at the Polomolok Gym in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

The 31-year-old Canoy looked sharp and rocked Refugio a couple of times in the first two rounds. He finally sent Refugio to the canvas in the third round with a solid right hook.

Canoy continued to dominate the fight and battered Refugio in the next two rounds.

The 31-year-old Refugio had enough and quit on his stool at the break after the fifth round.

Canoy is now 22-5-2 with 14 knockouts, while Refugio dropped to 22-11-5 with eight knockouts.

Canoy is in a great position to vie for a world title. He’s currently rated No. 3 by the World Boxing Council, No. 6 by the International Boxing Federation, No. 14 by the WBA and No. 15 by the World Boxing Organization.

His rank in the WBA will most likely improve after winning the WBA Asia belt.

In the main supporting bout, Cebu-based veteran Carlo Demecillo (18-9-2, 10 KOs) did just enough to beat promising prospect Bryl Bayogos (7-2-1, 2 KOs) by technical decision.

The fight was stopped in the fifth round following a cut above the right eye of Bayogos. He also suffered a gash above his left eye earlier in the fourth round. All three judges scored it unanimously with identical scores of 48-47 in favor of Demecillo.

In the undercard, ex-interim WBC bantamweight king Reymart Gaballo (28-2, 23 KOs) successfully bounced back from a defeat with an impressive first-round knockout of journeyman Jenny Boy Boca (14-16, 12 KOs), Ramil Roda (6-1-2, 3 KOs) walked away with a close majority decision win over Anthony Gilbuela (8-6-2, 2 KOs) in an all-Cebu clash, former world title challenger ArAr Andales (15-2-3, 6 KOs) outclassed tough Ramel Antaran (6-27-3) by unanimous decision, Froilan Saludar (35-8-1, 25 KOs) knocked out Reymark Taday (11-23-1, 6 KOs) and Lourinz Biasong (3-1, 1 KO) scored a sixth-round technical knockout of Ryan Makaputin (13-25-2, 4 KOs). / EKA