Canoy, Trinidad set for Japan fights

CEBUANO journeyman Jason Canoy and Erson Trinidad will see action in Japan on Nov. 4, 2026, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Canoy will lock horns with former Japan national team member Toshihiro Suzuki in an eight-round bout.

The 36-year-old Canoy, a native of Balamban, Cebu, is looking to bounce back from two straight defeats.

He lost to Otabek Kholmatov by eighth-round stoppage and then to Alexander Fredriksson by unanimous decision.

Canoy last fought in Japan eight years ago, when he lost to Hiroaki Teshigawara by close unanimous decision.

Canoy has fought some of the best in his division, including Luis Nery, Oleydong Sithsamerchai, and Drian Francisco. He scored a huge upset over Francisco with a first-round technical knockout in 2015.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old Suzuki has won two straight fights since suffering his first career defeat, a first-round knockout loss to Kai Watanabe in 2024.

He defeated Zhao Junlun by unanimous decision and then stopped former ALA boy Jess Rhey Waminal in four rounds.

Canoy has a win-loss-draw record of 30-14-2 with 20 knockouts, while Suzuki is 7-1 with five knockouts.

Meanwhile, Trinidad will take on former world champion Masataka Taniguchi. This will be his third fight on Japanese soil.

Trinidad is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Takero Kitano in Japan last Aug. 19, 2026.

Taniguchi, for his part, is also looking to bounce back after losing to Rene Santiago in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) light-flyweight title fight in Japan last April.

Taniguchi once held the WBO minimumweight title but was dethroned by Melvin Jerusalem in 2023.

Trinidad is 10-6-1 with six knockouts, while Taniguchi is 21-6 with 15 knockouts. / EKA