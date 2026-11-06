Canoy, Trinidad stumble

CEBUANO journeyman Jason Canoy and Erson Trinidad lost their respective fights in Japan on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, on the “Treasure Boxing 15” card at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Canoy fell short on the judges’ scorecards, losing to Japanese fighter Toshihiro Suzuki by unanimous decision.

The 36-year-old Balamban native fought gallantly and even knocked down Suzuki with a solid right in the sixth round.

However, the judges still handed Suzuki the victory with scores of 77-74, 78-73, and 78-73.

Canoy suffered his third straight loss, dropping to 30-15-2 (win-loss-draw) with 20 knockouts, while the 29-year-old Suzuki improved to 8-1 with five knockouts.

On the other hand, Trinidad suffered a sixth-round technical knockout loss to former world champion

Masataka Taniguchi.

Taniguchi connected with a vicious right straight to the belt line of Trinidad that appeared to be a borderline low blow, sending the Filipino fighter to the canvas.

Trinidad was visibly in pain, prompting the referee to stop the fight at the 1:08 mark of the sixth round.

Trinidad suffered his second straight loss and fell to 10-7-1 with six knockouts, while Taniguchi improved to 22-6 with 16 knockouts. / EKA