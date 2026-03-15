Canoy wins over Balidio

WORLD Boxing Council (WBC) No. 1-ranked minimumweight Joey Canoy dominated Pablito Balidio, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory last Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Matanao, Davao del Sur.

The 32-year-old Canoy outclassed Balidio, earning identical scores of 60-54 from all three judges.

With the win, Canoy improved his record to 25-5-2 with 15 knockouts, while Balidio dropped to 8-10-3 with two knockouts.

The bout served as an activity fight for Canoy. He was originally scheduled to face WBC No. 2-ranked Siyakholwa Kuse in a minimumweight world title eliminator on March 28, 2026, in South Africa. The fight, however, was canceled after Kuse was named the next challenger for WBC minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem in a rematch.

Canoy and Jerusalem are teammates under Sanman Promotions.

Aside from being ranked No. 1 by the WBC, Canoy is also rated No. 5 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 9 by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

Meanwhile, Oscar Collazo currently holds the WBO, WBA, and The Ring minimumweight titles, while Pedro Taduran is the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight champion. / EKA