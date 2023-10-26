Cansomoroy in Balamban under list of election areas of concern

BARANGAY Cansomoroy in Balamban, Cebu was placed under the “yellow category” of the election areas of concern four days before the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Yellow indicates that the area has a history of political unrest.

The Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) decision came after the shooting to death of barangay councilor Anastacio Pacquiao, 60, on October 5, 2023.

Pacquiao was driving a motorcycle when he was shot by a gunman on the national highway in Barangay Prenza, Balamban.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Hife, chief of Balamban Police Station, said the perpetrators were hired guns who had records at the station, including outstanding arrest warrants, and were only residing nearby.

The Balamban police are preparing the charges against those responsible for Pacquiao’s killing.

Hife said the criminals could be detained at any time because they have outstanding arrest warrants for numerous offenses.