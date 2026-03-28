Can’t is not an option: All against the odds

WHEN life feels overwhelming and the hours in a day never seem enough, pursuing multiple dreams can feel impossible.

Some students leave school and rest. Others, like Harvy Del Master R. Caritero, 18, keep going long after the bell rings.

Caritero spends mornings in class, afternoons on the basketball court, and nights building an online business. The grind is relentless: muscles ache, eyes burn, and responsibilities pile up, making even small victories feel far away.

He began playing basketball in Grade 6, drawn to the sport not just for fun but for discipline and growth. Alongside this, a quiet ambition to become financially stable led him to explore content creation and TikTok affiliate marketing in high school. Balancing these passions required more than time—it demanded focus, sacrifice, and determination.

There were moments when giving up seemed tempting. In Grade 11, Caritero almost left basketball behind, thinking the sport offered little financial reward and uncertain opportunities. Doubt whispered that the struggle was not worth it. Yet in the hardest moments, he learned a universal truth: growth does not come from comfort.

“Don’t stop when you’re tired; finish when you’re done,” he says. It is not just advice—it is a mindset. Each practice, each late-night promotion, and each early morning class became a step forward, a lesson in perseverance, patience, and self-discipline.

Balancing multiple goals is not about doing everything at once; it is about taking one step at a time, making deliberate choices, and refusing to let fear of failure dictate your path. Caritero treats basketball as his physical training, affiliate work as his financial education, and faith as his guiding compass. Together, these form a foundation for future success.

Even when exhaustion hits, he reminds himself that failure is not the end. “Don’t be afraid to fail, because failure makes you stronger,” he says. Each setback becomes a stepping stone, and each challenge becomes a chance to grow.

This story is not just Caritero’s—it could be anyone’s. The path may be difficult, the schedule relentless, and the temptation to quit constant. But the principle remains the same: commit to what matters, push through the hard days, and trust that progress comes one action at a time.

You may not be able to do everything perfectly, but you can start. You can take the first step, make the first choice, and keep going even when it is hard. Passion, focus, and perseverance can transform exhaustion into lessons and setbacks into victories.

With each early morning, late night, and step forward, you move closer to your purpose. And as Caritero lives by the words he inherited from his father: “Can’t is not an option.” It is a simple truth—and a powerful reminder—that anyone willing to commit to their dreams can rise above the impossible.