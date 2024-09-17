Canturias, Ybañez destroy jiu-jitsu foes in Bacolod tourney

JANSSEN Yves Canturias and Josh Ybañez of Strive CCA/Jiu-Jitsu Methods fashioned out an impressive performance in last weekend’s Relentless Asia Bacolod grappling show at Uncle Ric’s Pizza Places in Bacolod City.

It was a quick submission victory for Canturias in his purple belt match against experienced Karl Uy of Overlimit Iloilo. He caught Uy with an ankle lock and forced him to submit in just 30 seconds. It was one of the competition’s fastest submission.

Ybañez, on the other hand, submitted Deftac Iloilo’s Jan Gavas with a rear-naked choke. He dominated the match, scoring 13 points before forcing Gavas to tap out moments later in their blue belt bout.

“We are grateful to Relentless Asia for this chance. I am happy that the boys really performed and it was beyond my expectations. Our goal is really to compete as much as possible despite the limited resources we have,” Strive CCA/Jiu-Jitsu Methods head trainer Lemuel Maglinte, who was in the corner of Canturias and Ybañez along with assistant trainer Eric Los Baños, told SunStar Cebu.

Other Cebuano warriors who won their respective super fights were Francis Pasayloon and Renee Rose Magto of Overlimit Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) and Christian Cua of 98 BJJ. Bogo City’s Justin Ursal and Jayson Darain also logged victories in their weight classes in the white belt category.

Grapplers from Cebu, Manila, Siargao, Surigao, Aklan and Bacolod competed in the second season of Relentless Asia Bacolod. / EKA