Canva: Filipino creators favor authenticity amid AI rise

THE Philippines’ creative economy, which contributed an estimated 7.3 percent of gross domestic product in 2024, is being reshaped by artificial intelligence, pushing Filipino brands and creators to balance speed and scale with authenticity as technology transforms how content is produced.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority underscore the sector’s growing role in business and culture, even as creators face mounting pressure to adapt their workflows without losing the human qualities that resonate with local audiences.

Design platform Canva said its newly released Design Trends 2026 show that visual authenticity is becoming more important as AI becomes embedded in creative work. The report draws insights from Canva’s Design Advisory Board, a survey of 1,000 creators in the United States and Brazil, and behavioral data from more than 260 million users globally.

A key theme emerging from the report is a shift toward what Canva calls “Imperfect by Design,” where creators increasingly favor expressive, relatable and human-centered visuals over overly polished outputs.

“AI is accelerating how Filipinos create, but it’s human emotion that keeps the work meaningful,” said Angelo Cuyegkeng, design lead for Canva Philippines. “We’re seeing creators embrace designs that feel imperfect, expressive and deeply personal — and that’s becoming the new creative edge in 2026.”

AI has become a core creative collaborator, with 49 percent of creators using AI tools weekly and 30 percent using them daily, reinforcing its central role in modern design workflows, Canva said.

Among the visual trends gaining traction for 2026 is Reality Warp, which uses AI to produce bold, surreal visuals aimed at capturing attention and amplifying self-expression. Other trends include Drama Club and Prompt Playground, reflecting growing experimentation as creators use AI to turn technical formats into playful outputs. Searches related to lo-fi, motion collage and retro-tech aesthetics rose by 48.9 percent, according to Canva.

At the same time, demand for restraint and clarity is also growing. Searches for “clean layout,” “serif,” and “simple branding” increased 54 percent year on year, reaching 45 million impressions on the platform.

As automation accelerates, Canva said Filipino brands may find their competitive edge in using AI with intention — leveraging technology to boost efficiency while keeping human creativity, emotion and authenticity at the center of their work heading into 2026. / KOC