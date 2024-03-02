Canvasser dies after being shot by fellow canvasser

A canvasser of a construction company died after he was shot by his fellow dispatcher in Purok Kalipay, Barangay Panoypoy, Consolacion town, northern Cebu at around 11 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The victim was identified as Richard Bomongcag, from Barangay Pakna-an, Mandaue City.

The suspect, Jay-r Basirgo, from Barangay San Jose, Cebu City, fled after the incident and is being hunted by the police.

According to Lieutenant Michael John Bañes, investigator of Consolacion Police Station, that based on the testimony of some witnesses, the suspect said “Imo dyud ko kulban sa kaldero (you deprive me of my livelihood),” and then shot the victim three times.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead. (DVG, TPT)