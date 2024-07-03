Canyoneering activities, Kawasan Falls temporarily closed due to heavy rains

An estimated P1.4 million in potential income has been lost due to the temporary closure of canyoneering activities and the Kawasan Falls on Wednesday, June 3, 2024.

The Badian Municipal Government decided to cancel all activities and temporarily close the area after overnight rain caused the water level to rise and the current to become strong.

This popular tourist spot supports operators, guides, the local government unit (LGU) and nearby business establishments, including accommodations, food providers, restaurants and the transport sector.

“As of the moment, we have closed Badian canyoneering and Kawasan Falls because the water level has increased and the current is strong due to the non-stop rain from the mountains since night and then until dawn,” said Public Information Officer Earl Endab in an interview with SunStar Cebu’s online news program Beyond the Headlines on Wedneday.

Affected

Endab said Badian has 44 canyoneering operators and 1,303 registered guides working at the tourist spot.

Endab added that, on average, around 700 visitors avail themselves of the activity and visit the area on weekdays, while 900 do so on weekends.

For guests and visitors who have already booked, Endab explained that their itinerary will continue as usual since their activity is part of a package tour.

“Their usual route is after Oslob, they go straight to Badian, and after Badian, they go straight to Moalboal. So, probably what the operators are doing now is to make them go straight to Moalboal,” said Endab in Cebuano.

He also said that some operators and tourist guides will have alternate activities as a substitute for canyoneering and Kawasan Falls, such as a visit to Lambug Beach, or they will coordinate with guests to rebook for the next day.

Top priority

Endab said Badian prioritizes the safety of its visitors as well as the welfare of its staff and guides.

“We really look at the safety not only of our tourists but also of the guides and staff in our area to ensure no one is harmed,” said Endab.

“We can’t control the situation, but what we can do is to ensure precautionary measures,” he added in a separate interview with SunStar Cebu.

The Badian Municipal Government initially posted the cancellation of activities through an announcement on their public information page, Breathtaking Badian, stating that the decision was made to prevent any potential accidents or injuries.

The announcement also said the LGU is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as it is safe to resume activities.

“There is a possibility of reopening soon. Currently, here in Badian, it’s sunny. So, we are looking forward to reopening tomorrow,” said Endab. / CDF