Canyoneering closure puts livelihoods on hold in Badian

FOR tour guide Ritjel Baldivino Aspacio, the rockfall at Kawasan Falls on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, meant a trip to the hospital after he suffered injuries. For hundreds of others in this southwestern Cebu barangay, the suspension that followed means lost wages and uncertain futures.

The temporary closure of canyoneering activities in Barangay Matutinao, which took effect Sunday, Oct. 26, has cost the community an estimated P1.2 million in a single day. That figure represents what roughly 600 tourists would have spent on the activity, each typically paying P2,000 to navigate the suspension bridges and rappel down the canyon walls.

The numbers reveal how deeply woven canyoneering has become into the fabric of Badian’s economy. The Municipality counts 44 operators and 1,303 registered guides who depend on the attraction. Beyond them sit restaurant owners, hotel operators, transport providers and vendors — all watching their income dry up as tourists stay away.

Temporary closure

The Municipal Government of Badian says the closure is temporary. The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has begun initial inspections and clearing operations on the routes.

Additional evaluation is necessary “to guarantee that the area is completely safe for both tourists and tourism workers,” according to an advisory posted Saturday, Oct. 25.

Kawasan Falls itself remains open to visitors. Only the canyoneering activities have been halted while safety procedures and validation works are completed.

The local government reminded the public that canyoneering carries inherent environmental risks: slippery rock surfaces, strong water currents and occasional falling debris.

Safety measures include mandatory helmets and life vests, trained guides assigned per group, daily weather and water monitoring and regular trail and equipment inspections.

The Oct. 23 incident with Aspacio was described by the Municipality as isolated. “Your safety is our top priority,” the statement to guides, operators and visitors concluded.

For now, that priority means waiting — and the community waits with it. / CDF