Canyoneering rates ‘up by 25 percent’

TOURISTS seeking the thrill of canyoneering at Kawasan Falls in the southwestern town of Badian, Cebu will have to pay more.

They will also have to book their trip through an online portal established by the Cebu Provincial Government.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia unveiled these changes during the ceremonial reopening of the popular destination on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, nearly six months after it was closed for rehabilitation.

Garcia was accompanied by Badian Mayor Carmencita Lumain and local chief executives from other towns that also offer canyoneering activities.

These measures are in response to the need for improved management and preservation of the natural wonder, providing a safer and more organized experience for visitors.

“If you think that we reopened this now and we will go back [to our old practices]? Not anymore. We will make it right this time,” the governor said in Cebuano.

New rates

Garcia said those who want to go canyoneering will have to shell out P2,000 per person, up from P1,500. The amount already includes the tour guides, environmental charges, habal-habal rides, meals, and safety equipment.

In the past, P200 was allocated to the Municipality and P1,300 went to tour operators. Under the new scheme, the Municipality will receive P600. The new rate already includes the P200 environmental fee, of which P100 goes to Badian and P100 goes to the Capitol.

For visitors who only want to enjoy the view of the falls or to swim, entrance is P200, which is good for three hours. The amount will be divided equally between Badian and the Capitol.

Garcia also mandated the Municipal Government to prepare food for guests to ensure its quality and safety.

The governor revealed her plans to build a coffee shop meters away from the falls where visitors can hang out and purchase food.

“Food will be sold [in the shop]. You are no longer allowed to bring food to the falls. Bringing hanging rice or carrying cookware or plucking chicken feathers there is not allowed anymore.” she said.

Garcia said tourists who want to go on a canyoneering adventure are now required to book through the Capitol’s online portal.

She said this step is intended to streamline the reservation process and enhance the efficient management of visitor flow.

She said private tour operators can continue to advertise to attract more tourists, but all tourists must make their bookings through the online portal.

Garcia said this new approach was inspired by their previous online travel booking system introduced in mid-2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Insurance

Garcia acknowledged the inherent risks in canyoneering and recognized the absence of accident insurance coverage for guides engaged in the activity.

To address this concern, both canyoneering and tourist guides will now be covered under Government Service Insurance System insurance, with funding provided by the Capitol.

There are currently over 800 guides in Kawasan, down from 908 before it was closed.

Windy Ann Alerta, who has been working as a tourist guide, said the reopening of Kawasan Falls spot will help their family.

“During the closure, I really had no job. Since it is now open, I can now find an income without having to be depending on my husband,” she said in Cebuano.

Alerta is among the accredited guides of the Department of Tourism after undergoing training and seminars.

Earl Vincent Endab, Badian’s tourism officer, told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Oct. 27, they didn’t receive any complaints about the new rates when they reopened on Thursday.

“As a world-renowned site, people will always want to visit Kawasan Falls,” Endab said, adding that they expect the number of visitors to go up in the coming weeks.

On June 2, Garcia temporarily suspended canyoneering in Barangay Matutinao due to abandoned debris, damaged structures left from super typhoon Odette (in December 2021, the presence of “hazardous metallic spikes,” and unauthorized structures within Kawasan’s easement zones.

Badian is located 113 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, sharing its boundaries with Moalboal to the north, the protected seascape of Tañon Strait to the west, Dalaguete to the east, and Alegria to the south.