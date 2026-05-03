‘CapEath’ to headline first GMA series

SPARKLE artists Caprice Cayetano and Heath Jornales, known as “CapEath,” are set to star in their first lead roles in the upcoming GMA Public Affairs romantic drama “You’re My Favorite Song.”

They will be joined by fellow former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Marco Masa and Clifford Pusing.

The series will be directed by JP Habac, known for “I’m Drunk, I Love You.”

It is based on an original concept by Mark Ivan Caro and written by Erwin Caezar Bravo, who also worked on “Black Rider” and “My Ilonggo Girl.”

The show is expected to premiere on GMA Network soon. / TRC S