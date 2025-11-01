Capitol activates full disaster alert

THE Cebu Provincial Government has activated its disaster preparedness plan ahead of the entry of tropical depression (TD) “Tino” into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, as forecasts show the weather system crossing the province early next week.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), “Tino” is expected to make landfall over the Caraga and Eastern Samar regions on Monday, Nov. 3, before traversing Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Pagasa added that the system could intensify into a typhoon before exiting PAR by Thursday, Nov. 6.

As of its 11 a.m. bulletin on Friday, Dec. 31, the tropical depression outside PAR maintained its strength while moving west-northwestward.

Heightened alert across Cebu

In a directive posted on the Cebu Province Facebook page on Saturday, Nov. 1, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ordered the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) to heighten monitoring and preparedness, particularly in high-risk and mountainous areas prone to flooding and landslides.

“The priority is to safeguard lives, properties and critical infrastructure,” the Province stated.

Pagasa Visayas Weather Specialist Joseph Merlas said the critical period for Central Visayas would be between Nov. 4 and Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Merlas noted that fair weather will prevail in Central Visayas this weekend, with isolated thunderstorms in parts of Bohol and southern Cebu.

Under the activated protocol, the Province will disseminate real-time weather advisories, prepare communities for possible evacuation, preposition rescue teams and relief goods, coordinate with national and local disaster agencies and ensure the immediate restoration of essential services post-storm.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) will also conduct pre-disaster risk assessments and activate the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by Nov. 3. Search, rescue and damage assessment teams have been placed on standby.

Local governments on standby

City and municipal DRRM offices across Cebu have been instructed to identify at-risk communities, issue local advisories and prepare for preemptive evacuations. Rescue units, medical teams and rapid response groups are also being readied, with damage assessments expected within 24 to 48 hours after the storm’s impact.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) has begun prepositioning food and non-food items and coordinating the setup of evacuation centers. The Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) will deploy heavy equipment for clearing operations and ensure backup power generators are functional, while the Provincial Health Office (PHO) has mobilized its Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (Wash) teams and emergency medical supplies.

Security and evacuation support will be handled by the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), Joint Task Force (JTF) Cebu and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) 7.

Sustaining communication and coordination

To maintain coordination with local and national response teams, the Province will utilize mobile networks, radio systems and satellite-based tools such as Starlink.

Officials also underscored the implementation of the Incident Command System (ICS) to ensure a unified and organized response across all levels of government.

Special disaster plan for quake-hit LGUs

In a separate directive, Baricuatro also ordered the activation of a special disaster preparedness and response plan for 11 northern Cebu localities still recovering from the Sept. 30 earthquake.

This plan, distinct from the province-wide operations, focuses on protecting displaced families still living in Tent Cities and temporary shelters in Sogod, Tabogon, Borbon, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Sta. Fe, Bantayan and Madridejos.

Provincial authorities said these areas face secondary risks from the incoming storm, including flooding, landslides and possible structural collapse.

The PDRRMC outlined key priorities, including preventing loss of life among displaced residents, preemptively evacuating families once Signal No. 2 is raised and ensuring continued access to food, water, health services and security.

Under this plan, the Province will activate the EOC by Nov. 3, deploy rescue and rapid assessment teams, maintain 24/7 coordination with Pagasa and the Office of Civil Defense, and utilize satellite systems for communication where necessary. Local governments have been instructed to reactivate their ICS, assess vulnerabilities in Tent Cities, prepare evacuation centers and mobilize response units before landfall.

Provincial offices — including the PEO, General Services Office, PHO, PSWDO and security forces — were directed to support clearing, health, logistics and law-and-order operations.

Prioritizing the most vulnerable

Officials emphasized that earthquake-affected families remain among the most at risk as they continue to live in temporary shelters. While Cebu has activated its province-wide disaster protocols, the special plan ensures a faster response and targeted support for quake-hit areas.

“The lifesaving mission remains the priority,” the PDRRMC said, citing commitments to immediate evacuation, supply support, and rapid deployment of medical and engineering teams. / CDF With reports from ABC