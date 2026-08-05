Capitol adopts localized approach to flood control

THE Cebu Provincial Government is requiring local government units (LGUs) to establish their own flood control task forces under a cluster-based system intended to implement the province’s drainage master plan.

The framework is outlined in Executive Order (EO) 74, signed by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Nov. 19, 2025, creating the Metro Cebu Flood Control and Drainage System Implementation Task Force.

Local coordination

The task force serves as the Provincial Government’s lead body for coordinating, planning and implementing drainage improvements and flood control projects across Metro Cebu.

Rather than being directed solely from the provincial level, each LGU must form a flood

control task force that reports to one of three clusters—North, Central and South—which will consolidate local plans before submission to the provincial task force.

LGUs are grouped under these clusters, but only the Central Cluster was identified during the briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, comprising Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu cities, and the municipality of Cordova.

Provincial Planning and Development Office head Elizar Sabinay Jr. said flood mitigation measures should be identified first by barangays and LGUs because they are most familiar with local conditions.

Each LGU is also expected to determine which projects it can finance on its own and which will require assistance from the Provincial Government, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) or other government agencies.

Project priorities

The task force grouped proposed interventions into immediate, short-term and long-term projects. Immediate measures are those that can be completed within days or weeks, while short-term projects are expected to take three to six months. Long-term infrastructure, including a proposed impounding dam, could take five to seven years to complete.

Sabinay said the framework does not include a medium-term category to keep the focus on practical, low-cost measures while planning for major infrastructure investments.

Among the projects under consideration are revetment works, diversion channels, drainage mains, drainage lateral improvements, and flow control systems.

Other measures include dams, retention basins, lagoons, recharge areas, infiltration beds, and rainwater harvesting and storage systems.

The redevelopment of the People’s Park on the Capitol compound in uptown Cebu City has been identified as the Province’s most immediate structural intervention to help reduce flooding in the city’s downtown area.

Wider coverage

The task force’s coverage extends beyond Metro Cebu to include Toledo City, Asturias and Balamban because these areas are part of the Mananga River watershed.

Provincial officials said flood management requires cooperation among neighboring LGUs because rivers and floodwaters do not follow political boundaries. Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco also supported expanding the planning area from Danao City to Carcar City, citing previous severe weather events that affected adjoining municipalities.

Implementation

Each cluster will prepare a localized flood mitigation plan before submitting it to the provincial task force for review and approval. The technical working group will then identify priority projects, determine funding sources and coordinate implementation with LGUs and national government agencies.

The Provincial Board is also considering a measure that would require establishments in Cebu Province to install rainwater harvesting systems and catchment facilities to help manage stormwater runoff. / CDF