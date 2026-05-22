Capitol adopts new Cebu health plan

Summary:

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order 29 on May 19, 2026, adopting the Local Investment Plan for Health as the province's strategic health framework.

The newly adopted health framework specifically prioritizes equitable health service delivery for Cebu’s vulnerable, indigent, and marginalized sectors, including residents in geographically isolated areas.

The framework was developed using a bottom-up approach that integrated local health needs alongside input from national agencies, local governments, and private stakeholders.

A NEWLY-institutionalized provincial health framework has made equitable health service delivery for Cebu’s vulnerable and marginalized sectors a priority.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order 29 on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, adopting the Local Investment Plan for Health (LIPH) as the strategic and investment framework for the province-wide health system.

The directive specifically mandates a focus on residents in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA), Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICC/IP), indigents, senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), women, and children.

“The LIPH and Annual Operational Plans (AOPs) prioritize equitable health service delivery, with particular focus on vulnerable and marginalized sectors,” part of the directive read.

According to EO 29, the LIPH will serve as a medium-term strategic and investment plan that defines health priorities, strategies, and resource requirements.

Under the order, the provincial government also adopted the AOPs, which will serve as the basis for budgeting, programming, and implementation of local health interventions.

The adoption and implementation of the health framework will guide how provincial health priorities are included in key local planning documents.

These include the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), Local Development Investment Program (LDIP), and Annual Investment Program (AIP).

The Cebu Provincial Health Board and the Provincial Health Office prepared the plan through a bottom-up planning approach.

This means health needs from component cities and municipalities were gathered and integrated into the provincial health agenda. National government agencies, local government units, and private sector stakeholders also took part in the process.

The order is based on Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which requires local government units to promote public welfare, including the protection and improvement of public health.

It also supports Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, which establishes an integrated health system to ensure all Filipinos have equitable access to quality and affordable health services. The law also mandates the creation of Province-Wide Health Systems (PWHS).

Under Section 2 of the directive, the LIPH and its AOPs may be revised or updated as needed to respond to emerging health concerns, policy changes, and other conditions affecting the province-wide health system. / CDF