Capitol agencies to improve coordination

THE Cebu Provincial Government has ordered all department and office heads to coordinate first with the Office of the Governor before responding to any requests from members of the Provincial Board (PB) for briefings, information, or meetings.

In a memorandum dated Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said the directive aims to ensure “proper coordination, consistency of information and alignment with the policies and directives of the Cebu Provincial Government.”

“All departments and offices are hereby directed to coordinate with the Office of the Governor prior to accommodating any

requests for briefing, information, or meetings made by members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, whether verbal or written, and regardless of the subject matter,” reads a portion of the directive.

Meanwhile, Provincial Administrator Ace Durano on Wednesday, Oct. 29, explained the policy was implemented to improve workflow and prevent disruptions in the day-to-day operations of Capitol offices.

“It’s just really to better manage the workflow, because normally the Sanggunian calls on the department heads,” Durano said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“Every day the department heads have their own assignments, their own tasks, so it’s not like they’re not just sitting around waiting to be called. They are busy, they have work,” Durano added.

Durano clarified the memo was issued to prevent conflicts in scheduling and to ensure that department heads can continue their regular duties without interruptions.

He explained the policy is not meant to restrict communication between Capitol offices and the PB, but merely seeks to coordinate activities efficiently.

“The Provincial Board also has guidelines that the governor is also following,” said Durano, referring to the rule that any request for inclusion in the PB’s agenda must be submitted before Wednesday to be tackled during the regular session on Monday.

Durano cited a recent meeting of the PB committee on waterworks, systems and communication held in Carmen to tackle the town’s water supply issue.

The committee is headed by 4th District PB Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez with 5th District PB Member Michael Villamor as vice chairman.

In a Facebook post, Martinez wrote that the meeting was attended by Villamor; PB Members Red Duterte (5th District) and Antonio Bacaltos (1st District), who are members of the committee; Carmen Mayor Carlo Villamor; members of the Carmen Municipal Council; officials from the Carmen Municipal Water District; and representatives from other concerned agencies.

The committee invited engineers from the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO), who had already been assigned fieldwork on the same day.

To avoid scheduling conflicts, Durano said the PEO’s report from a previous site inspection was submitted to the PB committee for reference.

“It’s really just about managing schedules and workflows. Nothing there prohibits them from talking about things; it’s just really about (proper) coordination,” Durano said. / CDF