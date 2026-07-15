Capitol allocates P65.9M for wastewater facilities

The Cebu Provincial Government has allocated P65.9 million to install sewage treatment facilities at nine provincial and district hospitals across the province, according to documents obtained on July 8, 2026.
The Dr. Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital in Pinamungajan will receive the largest share at P9.1 million, with funding for the other eight facilities ranging from P4.8 million to P8.7 million.
These facilities will utilize membrane bioreactor technology to treat hospital wastewater for potential non-potable use and prevent the discharge of hazardous materials into public waterways, according to Dr. Sheila Faciol.
NINE provincial and district hospitals in Cebu Province will receive P65.9 million for sewage treatment facilities, according to a budget document obtained from the Provincial Administrator’s Office on July 8, 2026.
Provincial Health Office head Dr. Sheila Faciol said project costs vary depending on hospital location, available land and site requirements.
The largest allocation, P9.1 million, will go to Dr. Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital in Pinamungajan.
Tuburan District Hospital will receive P8.7 million, while Ricardo L. Mamingo Memorial Hospital in the Camotes Islands and Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao were allotted P8.4 million each.
Oslob District Hospital was allotted P8.3 million, followed by Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City with P7.3 million, Bantayan District Hospital with P5.5 million, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City with P5 million and Minglanilla District Hospital with P4.8 million.
According to Faciol, some hospitals already have the required land documents.
Wastewater treatment
The facilities will use membrane bioreactor technology to treat wastewater for possible non-potable use and prevent hazardous discharge into public waterways. / GABRIEL SOLAMO, UP CEBU INTERN