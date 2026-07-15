Capitol allocates P65.9M for wastewater facilities

NINE provincial and district hospitals in Cebu Province will receive P65.9 million for sewage treatment facilities, according to a budget document obtained from the Provincial Administrator’s Office on July 8, 2026.

Provincial Health Office head Dr. Sheila Faciol said project costs vary depending on hospital location, available land and site requirements.

The largest allocation, P9.1 million, will go to Dr. Jose Ma. V. Borromeo Memorial Hospital in Pinamungajan.

Tuburan District Hospital will receive P8.7 million, while Ricardo L. Mamingo Memorial Hospital in the Camotes Islands and Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao were allotted P8.4 million each.

Oslob District Hospital was allotted P8.3 million, followed by Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City with P7.3 million, Bantayan District Hospital with P5.5 million, Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City with P5 million and Minglanilla District Hospital with P4.8 million.

According to Faciol, some hospitals already have the required land documents.

Wastewater treatment

The facilities will use membrane bioreactor technology to treat wastewater for possible non-potable use and prevent hazardous discharge into public waterways. / GABRIEL SOLAMO, UP CEBU INTERN