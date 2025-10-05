Capitol asks for coordinated relief amid traffic delays in north Cebu

THE Cebu Provincial Government reiterated its call for coordinated relief operations as heavy traffic continues to delay the delivery of aid to northern Cebu.

Provincial Information Officer Ainjeliz dela Torre Orong said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, October 5, 2025, that traffic has become a “secondary disaster,” with some vehicles running out of fuel, accidents reported, and ambulances unable to pass through.

“We understand people want to help, but uncoordinated trips have worsened congestion,” Orong said, adding that some volunteers even brought children and elderly persons, raising safety concerns.

To ease the situation, the Capitol has set up a Provincial Donation Hub in Danao City where donors can drop off goods instead of heading north.

Trucks from the hub will deliver the donations directly to Bogo City, where an Incident Command Center manned by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) coordinates relief efforts.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro also ordered the deployment of military, police, and traffic enforcers to assist local government units (LGUs) and ensure relief reaches barangays quickly.

The Capitol has coordinated with the Cebu Port Authority for port-to-port deliveries and is using air transport for urgent shipments.

Orong assured the public that there are enough large trucks and vehicles available for logistics and asked for continued cooperation to speed up relief distribution.

Problems identified: