Capitol asks for coordinated relief amid traffic delays in north Cebu

THE Cebu Provincial Government reiterated its call for coordinated relief operations as heavy traffic continues to delay the delivery of aid to northern Cebu.
Provincial Information Officer Ainjeliz dela Torre Orong said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Sunday, October 5, 2025, that traffic has become a “secondary disaster,” with some vehicles running out of fuel, accidents reported, and ambulances unable to pass through.
“We understand people want to help, but uncoordinated trips have worsened congestion,” Orong said, adding that some volunteers even brought children and elderly persons, raising safety concerns.
To ease the situation, the Capitol has set up a Provincial Donation Hub in Danao City where donors can drop off goods instead of heading north.
Trucks from the hub will deliver the donations directly to Bogo City, where an Incident Command Center manned by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) coordinates relief efforts.
Governor Pamela Baricuatro also ordered the deployment of military, police, and traffic enforcers to assist local government units (LGUs) and ensure relief reaches barangays quickly.
The Capitol has coordinated with the Cebu Port Authority for port-to-port deliveries and is using air transport for urgent shipments.
Orong assured the public that there are enough large trucks and vehicles available for logistics and asked for continued cooperation to speed up relief distribution.
Problems identified:
Heavy traffic delaying relief delivery
Vehicles running out of fuel and road accidents
Mass individual relief trips causing congestion
Ambulances unable to pass through
Tanods supposed to help in barangay relief distribution is helping in manning traffic
Safety concerns as some volunteers brought children and seniors
Logistical challenges in port-to-port deliveries
Immediate Actions taken:
Set up Provincial Donation Hub in Danao City
Deployed trucks to deliver goods directly to LGUs and barangays
Incident Command Center in Bogo for coordination
Ordered military, police, and enforcers to assist in traffic and distribution
Encouraged pre-packed goods to speed up delivery
Coordinated with Cebu Port Authority for sea transport
Assured availability of large vehicles for bulk logistics
(CDF)