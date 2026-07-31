Capitol assures adequate antibiotic supply amid leptospirosis threat

PROVINCIAL hospitals in Cebu have an adequate supply of doxycycline, an antibiotic used to treat leptospirosis, according to Provincial Health Consultant Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan.

Catalan made the assurance amid the persistent rains being experienced across Cebu.

Aside from dengue, health authorities are also concerned about a possible increase in leptospirosis cases, a disease that can be contracted through contact with contaminated water, particularly floodwaters.

Floodwaters may be contaminated with the urine of rats and other animals carrying the bacteria that cause leptospirosis. The bacteria can enter the body through cuts or open wounds, or through the eyes, nose, or mouth, potentially causing infection.

According to the Cebu Provincial Health Office (PHO), symptoms of leptospirosis may appear between two and 30 days after exposure to contaminated floodwater.

“Residents are advised to avoid walking or swimming in floodwaters whenever possible. If exposure cannot be avoided, they should wear waterproof boots and gloves, cover wounds with waterproof bandages, and wash exposed skin immediately with soap and clean water,” the Provincial Government said on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle aches, pain in the legs and lower back, red eyes, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

Patients should immediately seek medical attention if they develop yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), difficulty breathing, or reduced urination, as these may indicate severe illness.

Catalan urged the public not to self-medicate or rely on advice circulating on social media, emphasizing that leptospirosis requires the proper medication prescribed by a doctor to prevent complications that could lead to death.

The PHO also clarified that doxycycline should only be taken under a doctor’s advice and after proper medical consultation. (ANV)