Capitol backs sidewalk improvement but disapproves CBRT bus stations’ design

The Capitol officials unanimously said that the design of the two bus stations that will be built on Osmeña Boulevard in front of the Capitol building will give a negative impact on the visual and cultural integrity of the national historical landmark.

The officials also expressed concern about the possible traffic congestion in the area due to the presence of buses, in addition to the private and public vehicles.

Rather, they advised the project’s proponents to look for other alternative.

But according to CBRT project manager Engineer Norvin Imbong, only the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which is leading the project's implementation, is authorized to alter the designs and plans of the bus terminals.

Imbong said that in addition to the CBRT project, the sidewalks from the Fuente Rotunda to the Capitol area will be beautifully landscaped.

Imbong said in order to make the sidewalk more aesthetically pleasant and pedestrian-friendly, they want to curb the gutter, put lamps, pave blocks, and plant strips.

The DOTr's efforts to beautify the sidewalk along Osmeña Boulevard will be supported by a resolution sponsored by board members Red Durterte, Jerome Librando, and Kerrie Shimura.

This shows the PB's dedication to improving the urban environment while protecting Cebu's cultural heritage. (ANV, TPT)