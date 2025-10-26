Capitol boosts bus terminals for Kalag-kalag surge

SEVERAL upgrades, including the installation of more ticketing stations, information display system, and portable toilets, will be made at the Cebu north and south bus terminals to accommodate the expected influx of passengers.

The Cebu Provincial Government, in a Facebook post on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, said the enhancements aim to ensure smoother operations and greater comfort for commuters traveling home for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.

Facility upgrades

At the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), the Capitol is installing additional ticketing stalls to speed up transactions and reduce long queues.

The Capitol ordered the repair of air-conditioning units at CSBT. They also installed additional electric fans for better ventilation, enhancing commuter comfort.

A new information display system will be introduced at the terminal before Kalag-kalag. It features real-time bus information, such as departure schedules, gate numbers, and status updates, similar to airport monitors.

Terminal administrator Ahmed Cuizon said traffic is beyond their control, but with the information display system, the passengers are updated with the schedule of the buses.

“There are factors beyond our control, like traffic, but at least with the display system, passengers can check the schedule and understand why buses are delayed,” Cuizon said.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is also set to inaugurate newly renovated restrooms at CSBT, which are managed by a private firm Topline.

After Kalag-kalag, the CapitolC will begin asphalting the front and back areas of CSBT, extending its canopy, and renovating the second floor, with over P11 million allocated for these upgrades.

“One cause of traffic there is the uneven road surface. We will also fix the drainage because of water flow issues,” Cuizon said.

At the Cebu North Bus Terminal, four portable toilets have been installed while dilapidated tents have been replaced.

Cuizon said the Capitol is in talks with SM City Cebu for a possible partnership to set up a paging system inside the mall, allowing passengers to wait indoors while being notified of bus departures.

The Capitol also awaits SM’s decision on the extension of its usufruct agreement for the terminal’s current site. The existing terms prohibit the Capitol from introducing structural improvements, such as free public restrooms.

Satellite terminals

Cuizon said the Capitol will open two satellite terminals to help decongest the main facilities — one for northbound buses at the Ceres Transport Garage in Mandaue Reclamation Area, and another for southbound buses at the Ceres Transport Garage in Kinasang-an, Pardo, Cebu City.

The satellite offices will be opened to passengers on Oct. 30-31.

“We urge the people to take advantage of these satellite terminals if they are near your area. That way, we can lessen the crowd at the main terminals,” Cuizon said.

Buses with special permits will also be deployed to handle the expected surge in passengers. / CDF