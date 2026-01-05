Capitol budget passage eyed ahead of Sinulog

A SPECIAL session has been scheduled for the third and final reading of the Cebu Provincial Government’s proposed 2026 annual budget on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Vice Gov. Glenn Soco stated on Monday, Jan. 5, that the session will be exclusively devoted to the budget’s third reading to ensure its passage before the formal opening of the 2026 legislative calendar. Soco noted that the Provincial Board’s (PB) regular sessions will resume on Jan. 19, following the board’s tradition of beginning the legislative year after the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog celebrations.

He added that this schedule was approved before the end of the 2025 legislative year.

“For now, the Province is operating under a reenacted budget. Once the new budget is passed, it will supersede the old one,” Soco said.

Under Republic Act (RA) 7160, or the Local Government Code, local chief executives must submit proposed annual budgets to their respective legislative councils no later than Oct. 16. The council is then mandated to deliberate and pass the appropriation ordinance by Dec. 31.

Section 323 of RA 7160 provides for the automatic reenactment of the previous year’s budget if the legislative body fails to approve a new one. This reenacted budget covers only essential expenditures, such as salaries, mandatory obligations, and basic operating expenses.

The proposed 2026 budget for Cebu Province passed its first reading on Nov. 24, and its second reading on Dec. 22, during the board’s final regular session of the year.

According to a SunStar Cebu report on Nov. 18, the PB had approved early deliberations ahead of the first reading to avoid legislative delays. / CDF