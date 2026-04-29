Capitol builds 7 water projects to fight El Niño

THE Cebu Provincial Government aims to finish seven bulk water projects by late 2026 to prepare for the El Niño dry season. These new systems will boost the water supply for many local towns facing the threat of drought.

Aldrin Barade, head of the provincial water system, said the projects in Barili, Oslob, San Fernando, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Tabogon and Boljoon will soon increase the water supply for the whole province.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, April 29, Barade noted that Cebu currently gets 4.8 million liters of water every day from Carmen and Moalboal, but these new facilities will provide much more once they are complete.

Expanding the system

These projects are part of a major program under Gov. Pamela Baricuatro. Beyond new construction, existing water systems in Carmen and Moalboal are also being upgraded to meet the growing needs of residents.

Barade expects the water supply in Moalboal to double within the year, while the output in Carmen is also set to grow.

Many of the ongoing projects are already 60 percent finished. By the end of 2026, the province wants to provide 28.20 million liters of water every day. For reference, one million liters per day is about 1,000 cubic meters of water.

Preparing for dry weather

The rush to finish these projects follows an El Niño alert from Pagasa on April 22. Weather experts say there is a 79 percent chance that the dry season will start between June and August and could last until early 2027.

During El Niño, many parts of the country may experience very dry conditions or even a severe drought. Governor Baricuatro said the Provincial Government is already preparing emergency plans, such as using trucks to deliver water to areas that run dry. She assured the public that the province has enough money to fund these relief efforts.

Closing the supply gap

Despite these efforts, Cebu still faces a significant water shortage. A report from February 20, 2026, shows that the current supply only meets half of the local demand. Barade said some towns are already struggling because they do not have enough water to go around.

Officials believe the demand for water in Cebu could reach 400 million liters per day by 2033. To address this, the province is looking for more sustainable ways to get water to everyone rather than relying solely on traditional sources.

Using better water sources

Currently, most local systems rely on springs. However, Barade explained that springs provide less water during droughts and cannot support a growing population.

The new projects will shift toward using surface water instead of groundwater. This provides a much larger supply but requires building special treatment plants. By adding more of these sources through 2033, the province hopes to prevent problems like saltwater entering the fresh water supply and ensure all residents have enough water for years to come.