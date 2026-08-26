Capitol caps Pasigarbo’s replacement at under P20M

THE Cebu Provincial Government expects to spend P18 million to P19 million on this year’s Halad sa Pagtuo, a scaled-down replacement for Pasigarbo sa Sugbo that does away with cash prizes and limits subsidies for participating local government units.

Executive Chief of Staff James Canoy said on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, that the Capitol restructured its flagship anniversary event to cut costs while providing financial support to participants.

Under the new format, each of the seven festival contingents will receive a fixed P2 million subsidy. Participating LGUs will also get P100,000 each for carroza, or religious float, preparations, up from P30,000 last year.

“It is no longer a contest. We no longer have prizes, so we saved money,” Canoy said. He said dropping the major competition prizes helped reduce the original P20 million allocation.

The projected cost is far below that of the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, when the Cebu Provincial Government under then governor Gwendolyn Garcia spent about P255 million. More than P200 million went to subsidies and other preparation expenses, while about P55 million was spent on cash prizes.

Religious showcase

This year’s showcase will include Cebu City and Lapu-Lapu City. The presentations will honor the Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Provincial officials are arranging the use of the Cebu City Sports Center, formerly known as the Abellana Sports Complex, with rental costs estimated at P200,000 to P300,000. The Capitol has asked the Cebu City Government for a 50 percent discount.

Food for attendees

The Province also plans to distribute food to attendees and devotees while supplies last. Procurement documents show the Capitol sought 20,000 pieces each of puso and ngohiong for the Aug. 29 event at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Separate procurement documents call for 1,000 packed meals each for breakfast, lunch and dinner for personnel working at Halad sa Pagtuo.

Halad sa Pagtuo is part of Cebu’s monthlong 457th founding anniversary celebration. Other activities include the State of the Province Address, medical missions, congresses, youth summits, the First Governor’s Run and an agri-fair.

Canoy said the overall anniversary allocation is below P20 million, compared with P25 million in 2025 and P23 million in 2024. / CDF