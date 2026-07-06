Capitol ‘considers’ temporary ban on live hogs from Negros

CEBU Province is considering a temporary ban on the entry of live hogs from Negros Island to protect its African swine fever (ASF)-free status following reported virus detections in parts of Negros.

Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy said Monday, July 6, 2026, that she discussed the proposal with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro as a preventive measure to protect the province’s hog industry.

“There was a discussion with the governor and there is a contemplation of doing that. We are looking into the possibility of a temporary ban,” Vincoy said.

“I think there is a need and I recommended to the governor that I will fully support if there is a temporary ban, knowing that there are also LGUs (local government units) in Negros Oriental that are trying to contain the virus,”

she added.

The proposed executive order will also include retail price monitoring to prevent unreasonable increases in pork prices during the temporary restriction.

The Provincial Veterinary Office is drafting the order while weighing biosecurity concerns against possible economic effects.

Source for lechon

Many Cebu lechon producers source live hogs from Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental. The proposed restriction aims to protect Cebu’s hog industry, which the Philippine Statistics Authority values at P20 billion to P22 billion. Local industry groups estimate the broader value chain, including corn farmers and feed millers, is worth about P25 billion.

“When we say the hog industry, it’s not only the one who actually produces pigs, but other inputs and those will be affected with the value chain,” Vincoy said.

She said Cebu’s backyard and commercial hog raisers are expected to help supply lechon makers and meet local demand if the temporary ban is imposed.

Vincoy also said the Province will closely monitor the pork supply chain to keep retail prices stable, noting that farmgate prices remain low even as market prices have stayed high.

Need for balance

“We also have to balance everything, like this is prevention, economy and how to address the needs of the protein requirements of the Cebuano,” she said.

Cebu remains free of ASF, with recent active surveillance in 15 LGUs returning negative laboratory results.

Because of the results, the Bureau of Animal Industry recognized the 15 municipalities and cities under its Recognition for Active Surveillance on African Swine Fever program.

“As per surveillance for 15 LGUs, and when you say active surveillance, with laboratory test results, none of those were found out. All of those are negative,” Vincoy said.

“As of the moment, we don’t have ASFs,” she added.

Several local governments have reactivated their ASF task forces and held emergency meetings as a precaution.

“We will be very vigilant in order to protect the hog industry in Cebu,” Vincoy said, urging hog raisers and the public to report suspected cases of livestock illness to local authorities. / CDF