Capitol continues fuel aid for habal-habal drivers

THE Cebu Provincial Government has continued distributing fuel assistance to habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers who are among those most affected by the continuing increase in fuel prices across the country.

A total of 1,515 habal-habal drivers in the municipalities of Sibonga and San Fernando in southern Cebu each received P3,000 in cash assistance as gasoline subsidy.

Based on the latest monitoring, fuel prices reached P90 per liter on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, following the implementation of the third consecutive week of price hikes by oil companies.

In Metro Cebu, gasoline prices ranged from P88 to P93 per liter, while diesel prices were between P90 and P91 per liter.

However, some gasoline stations were still selling diesel for P84 per liter and gasoline for P72 per liter.

Aside from the fuel subsidy, the beneficiaries also received 10 kilograms of rice under the National Government’s “Bigay Bigas Para sa Masa” program.

During Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s visit to the two municipalities, the Provincial Government also distributed assistance to farmers and livestock raisers.

These included walking-type tractors, vegetable and fruit tree seedlings, livestock vaccines, and veterinary supplies.

The Provincial Government will continue distributing fuel subsidies to habal-habal drivers in the coming days.

The Provincial Government had earlier announced that those qualified to receive the aid must be residents of the province who are not part-time habal-habal drivers. They must also possess a valid driver’s license and must not be receiving fuel subsidies from other programs. (ANV)