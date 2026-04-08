Capitol creates task force to curb illegal quarrying

TIGHTER monitoring of quarry and mineral transport is expected in Cebu to curb illegal operations, though it may slow down shipments and raise costs for the industry.

Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) head Rodel Bontuyan said the monitoring only covers operators with permits from the Cebu Provincial Government.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order (EO) 43, series of 2026, creating the Cebu Provincial Minerals Task Force to implement Provincial Ordinance 2024-02.

Operators

Bontuyan said the order covers about 20 quarry operators under the Province as Capitol permit holders.

Vessel operators must notify Penro at least five working days before arriving in Cebu and submit advance permits. Violators face denial of entry and confiscated materials.

The order took effect on March 31, 2026. It aims to improve the collection of regulatory fees while tightening control over illegal mineral acts.

Closing gaps

Bontuyan said the order ensures strict enforcement of existing rules, rather than fixing loopholes.

“Wala siyay mga gap but just to ensure that the ordinance is faithfully implemented (There are no gaps; this is simply to ensure that the ordinance is faithfully implemented),” Bontuyan said on Wednesday, April 8.

He said the task force improves monitoring and compliance among stakeholders.

“Mas maayong naa ni tanan agencies para ang atong movement properly monitored and ensured that they are compliant (It is better to have all agencies involved so that our operations are properly monitored and compliance is ensured),” he said.

Strong enforcement

Governor Baricuatro or her representative will head the task force, with Penro as deputy.

Members include representatives from the Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Cebu Port Authority, Mines and Geosciences Bureau 7, local government units and private port and vessel operators.

Key functions include setting up checkpoints, running mobile operations and catching violators. Authorities can seize materials and equipment tied to illegal acts.

The order imposes strict rules at ports of entry. Penro must validate transport slips, permits and official receipts before any mineral cargo is unloaded.

Port authorities and operators must deny shipments without proper documents. They will impound vessels for misdeclarations or violations.

The PCG will verify cargo declarations against actual shipments and coordinate with agencies when vessels arrive. / CDF