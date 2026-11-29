THE Cebu Provincial Government has denied a circulating social media graphic claiming that Gov. Pamela Baricuatro expressed support for a proposed excise tax, or additional tax, on coffee.

In an official statement, the Capitol said the claim was false and had no basis.

The issue surfaced amid a heated national debate over a proposed tax on coffee.

During a House Committee on Ways and Means hearing on Nov. 25 on additional taxes on alcoholic beverages, a representative of the Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines suggested that coffee, instead of wine, should be taxed because its consumption has increased, particularly among young people.

However, House Ways and Means Committee Chairperson Rep. Miro Quimbo quickly rejected the proposal, saying coffee does not pose the same health risks as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

The Provincial Government believes some individuals took advantage of the controversy to spread false information.

The Capitol stressed that the governor had made no statement endorsing or supporting a tax on coffee.

Warning vs fake statements

The Provincial Government also reminded the public that creating and spreading false statements online can cause harm and may lead to legal action against those responsible.

It further stressed that using the province’s official logo and branding without permission to create fake announcements is a serious violation punishable under the law.

The Capitol urged all Cebuanos to remain vigilant and verify information through legitimate news organizations and official government channels. It also advised the public against creating or sharing false information.

/ ANV