Capitol distributes aid to all barangay volunteer workers in Danao City

THE Cebu Provincial Government distributed cash incentives, t-shirts, and insurance cards to as many as 1,324 barangay volunteer workers across the barangays of Danao City, Cebu on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Among the recipients were the barangay tanods, health workers, day care workers, nutrition scholars, animal health aides, gender and development focal persons, and lupong tagapamayapa.

Depending on the extent of their work hazard, the awardees received P6,000 in financial incentives from the Capitol.

Through the Sugbo Insurance program, the beneficiaries also received P100,000 in life and accident insurance coverage.

The provincial government made it clear that aid is provided to all recipients, without regard to personal references. (ANV, TPT)