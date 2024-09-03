Capitol distributes QR-coded purchase cards for PWDs

THE Cebu Provincial Government distributed the QR-coded cards that can be used by persons with disabilities (PWDs) from the different local government units (LGUs) in purchasing basic goods in accredited stores.

At least 10 LGUs have already received the cards during a gathering at the Capitol on Monday, September 2, 2024, while the others are still complying with the requirements that include a proposal from the LGU, and a council resolution allowing the mayors to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) so that they can get the P3 million through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

The provincial government already received P40.1 million from the DSWD as part of the program.

The Capitol and DSWD have agreed to give assistance for the impoverished PWDs listed in the Listahanan 3 database and non-Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) residents in the province.

Under the program, qualified PWDs will receive a one-time assistance of P3,500 per card, which they can use to make purchases in accredited stores.

In line with this, DSWD 7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero also informed that Senator Bong Revilla has allocated P3 million in funds for each locality in the province. (ANV, TPT)