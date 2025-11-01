Capitol, DPWH 7 to fast track infra rehab

THE Cebu Provincial Government and the Department of Public Works and Highways Central Visayas (DPWH 7) are expediting the rehabilitation of major infrastructure damaged by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck northern Cebu.

The quake on Sept. 30, 2025 affected roads, bridges, hospitals, and schools.

In a statement posted on the Cebu Province Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 31, DPWH 7 Director Danilo Villa said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the agency to coordinate closely with Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro in identifying priority projects for immediate repair and reconstruction.

According to Villa, funding will be provided by the national government.

In partnership with the Capitol, the DPWH has identified six damaged bridges in the towns of Daanbantayan and San Remigio that require P351 million for rehabilitation.

The Provincial Government, through its Kumbati Cebu investment plan, is also allocating P238 million to restore damaged provincial roads and bridges.

The DPWH7 is also leading major repairs at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City (CPH-Bogo), which sustained structural and interior damage from the quake.

Rehabilitation works include repairing concrete cracks, replacing broken fixtures, repainting, and rewiring electrical systems. The project is targeted for completion by the end of the month, Nov. 30.

In the same statement, CPH-Bogo chief of hospital Zoraida Yurango said operations have resumed at half capacity after the Provincial Engineering Office declared the building structurally sound.

DPWH’s assessment further revealed extensive damage to school buildings across the quake-affected towns.

In Bogo City alone, 38 school buildings will need P963.78 million for repair or reconstruction.

Another 105 buildings in San Remigio, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabuelan, and Tabogon require P3.2 billion, bringing the total rehabilitation cost for education infrastructure to about P4.1 billion.

The coordinated efforts of the Capitol and the DPWH aim to accelerate recovery in northern Cebu and restore essential infrastructure and services to affected communities. / CDF