Capitol drives mass EV rollout

Summary:

The Cebu Provincial Government launched a mass electric vehicle rollout using a P2-billion SB Corp fund, allowing local transport cooperatives to acquire up to three units with zero down payment.

Close to 30 transport cooperatives applied during a Capitol orientation session with supplier GET Philippines, featuring a co-investment model where the manufacturer covers half of each P4.5-million electric mini-bus.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano stated electric buses cut operational costs to P5 per kilometer from diesel's P50, with a pilot run targeted for July and full expansion before September 2026.

A MASS electric vehicle (EV) rollout for public transportation is underway across Cebu as the Provincial Government pushes a zero-down-payment, low-interest financing program.

The initiative taps a P2-billion fund under the Small Business Corp. (SB Corp), the financing institution of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), with backing from the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“Actually, this is not just a consultation, but orientation and onboarding because the province of Cebu was identified as one of the priorities in terms of mass EV rollout nationwide,” Elizar Sabinay Jr. of the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) said in an interview on Monday, May 25, 2026.

Cooperative onboarding

Sabinay said close to 30 transport cooperatives applied for the program during a two-day orientation and onboarding session conducted at the Capitol with supplier GET Philippines Inc. on Wednesday, May 20. Under the current guidelines, approved cooperatives can acquire a maximum of three EV units to upgrade local fleets.

“But with this, there is no down payment. As long as the loan is approved automatically, your order will be immediately checked in. So, if the 30 coops will be approved automatic times three. It will start manufacturing in 120 days,” he added.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro met with GET Philippines executives, led by president Freddie Tinga, to align plans for the deployment. This initiative forms part of a broader push by the Capitol to upgrade mobility systems and lessen reliance on diesel-powered vehicles.

Co-investment scheme

The loan features an interest rate of one to three percent with a five-year repayment term. Unlike traditional modernization frameworks that require private financing and substantial down payments, this model requires no initial cash out from operators, as payments begin only once the units become operational.

Each deployed electric mini-bus costs around P4.5 million. To ease the financial burden, the financing scheme follows a co-investment model: the manufacturer shoulders half the cost, while the remaining P2.25 million is loaned to the transport cooperatives through SB Corp.

Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix “Ace” Durano said rising fuel prices make diesel-powered public utility vehicles expensive to operate at about P50 per kilometer, while electric buses cut operational costs to an estimated P5 per kilometer. “So, this transport coop will not have cash out. They will just pay based on their operations,” Durano said, adding that cooperatives can begin earning once the loan is repaid.

Fleet integration

The new units will not require new franchise applications because they will replace or supplement existing fleets for operators who currently run fewer vehicles than their approved slots allow. Each EV mini-bus has a capacity of 35 passengers, accommodating 25 seated and 10 standing commuters.

The supplier will handle maintenance and fast-charging infrastructure in exchange for a share of revenues. The buses will also feature a mobile application for real-time tracking and advance ticket purchases to ensure a seamless passenger experience.

Rollout timeline

The Provincial Government is targeting an initial July pilot run followed by expansion before September as part of Cebu’s long-term transition to a sustainable public transport system. While most of the initial applicant cooperatives operate within Metro Cebu, routes are also planned in peripheral cities and municipalities, including island destinations such as Camotes and Bantayan.

Sabinay said that while more vehicles are expected on the road, the Province is focusing on encouraging residents to prefer public transportation over private vehicles. “Traffic congestion is just a symptom of insufficient public transportation,” Sabinay said. “More vehicles on the road, it is expected but we’re also looking at conversion. Conversion meaning people prefer public transportation than driving. Hopefully, there’s conversion,” he added.

Sabinay noted that widening roads only invites more vehicles because of purchasing power. To advance the project, the PPDO is set to submit the required technical studies and a letter of intent to the DOTr and DTI to formalize the agreement. / CDF