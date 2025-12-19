Capitol employees to receive bonuses

REGULAR and casual employees of the Cebu Provincial Government are set to receive up to P55,000 in bonuses this holiday season, Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces said on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.

More than 1,000 employees are expected to receive P30,000 as holiday bonus, P20,000 Service Recognition Incentive (SRI), and P5,000 Performance-Based Incentive (PBI). Job Order personnel will receive P15,000, covering one-time Gratuity Pay and service incentive.

The proposed supplemental budget will be taken up during the final session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Monday, Dec. 22, with release expected on or after Christmas Day.

Empaces said compliance with Civil Service requirements was crucial following Commission on Audit findings on lapses in submissions in the previous fiscal year.

“The decision was to make sure that the documents complied. These were submitted around the first week of December to the Civil Service Commission Central Office and discussed with the Peace Employee Association. This ensures alignment with past disallowances and actions related to 2025,” he said.

He noted the positive impact of the bonuses, especially for employees affected by recent calamities, including the Sept. 30 earthquake and Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4.

“There are almost 1,000 regular employees in Capitol. Many have been affected by the earthquake, so they are grateful for this initiative. It’s a win-win for everyone, and we hope it brings a proper Christmas celebration,” Empaces said.

He added that the bonus scheme is part of a Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) with the Employees Association, which will be renewed next year under Governor Pamela Baricuatro’s administration.

Employees’ incentive

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Council approved the release of a P5,000 SRI for city government employees upon completion of administrative guidelines and on the directive of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

Councilor Joel Seno, chair of the Committee on Appropriation, Budget, and Finance, said the SRI was initially meant to be released with the Performance Enhancement Incentive (PEI) but was temporarily held due to unsigned guidelines.

“That was actually the initial plan to include the PEI with the SRI,” Seno said. “But when the SRI was being prepared on Monday, December 15, the guidelines for the PEI had not yet been signed.”

He explained that the PEI was not cited in Administrative Orders Nos. 39 and 40, prompting the suspension of its release until proper authorization. The guidelines were signed on Dec. 18, 2025, but since the council’s final session was held on Dec. 16, preparations may extend to January 2026 if release is not completed before Christmas.

City officials are aiming to release the incentive before Dec. 24, in line with the mayor’s directive. The P5,000 SRI will be given across the board, recognizing employees’ collective efforts. Funding will come from the Mandaue City local government, Seno said. / EHP, ABC