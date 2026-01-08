Capitol eyes countryside eco zones, boost manufacturing

HIGH turnover rates in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector are often linked to the stress of urban living — long commutes, traffic and the high cost of maintaining a city lifestyle. The Cebu Provincial Government is betting that the solution to retaining talent isn’t just higher pay, but moving the work closer to where employees live.

This strategy anchors the upcoming Cebu International Investment Summit (CIS) 2026, scheduled for Jan. 12–15. Provincial officials will pitch economic zone developments in Danao City in the north and Argao in the south to investors from Asia and the Middle East, aiming to shift information technology–business process management (IT-BPM) and manufacturing hubs away from the congested capital.

Why push for decentralization

Metro Cebu faces increasing pressure from traffic, housing demands and infrastructure strain. By developing economic zones in northern and southern Cebu, the Province aims to decentralize economic activity.

This shift aligns with a broader economic goal championed by the administration of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro: revitalizing the manufacturing sector. The Province aims to increase its manufacturing’s share of economic output from about 15 percent to as high as 25 percent nationwide, moving beyond a service-reliant economy.

Stakes for the local economy

For the workforce, this dispersion strategy addresses the “burnout” factor. Paulo Uy, head of the Cebu Provincial Investment and Promotions Office, explained that bringing business process outsourcing and IT jobs closer to residential communities is a direct response to attrition. It is designed to reduce the daily commuting pressures that drive turnover.

For the Province, the stakes involve funding public services. Uy noted that investment promotion supports the development of provincial real estate assets, which in turn helps fund improvements in the healthcare system — a key policy priority for the current administration.

Uy said the initiative is about changing the investment landscape of the entire island, not just its capital.

“That is actually the reason why we have this because we wanted to promote Cebu as an investment destination not only for the metropolis, for Metro Cebu, but we want to spread it outside,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that opportunity alone is insufficient without structural reform, highlighting the need to demonstrate ease of doing business to foreign entities.

Workforce retention strategy

The core logic of Capitol’s strategy posits that job location is a retention tool. By establishing IT-BPM centers in Danao and Argao, the Province hopes to capture talent that would otherwise migrate to Cebu City or leave the industry entirely due to fatigue.

This approach frames the economic zones not merely as industrial sites, but as community-integrated hubs that offer a work-life balance unattainable in the metropolis.

Streamlining investment bureaucracy

Attracting investors from China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore and the Middle East requires overcoming bureaucratic hurdles. The Province is proposing a one-stop shop to cut business registration times from weeks to days.

Regulators from the Anti-Red Tape Authority, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Board of Investments (BOI) are set to participate in the summit to discuss these reforms.

“So if you are an investor, you come to Cebu... You give us your documents, we will do the work for you. So you don’t have to go to the SEC, you don’t have to go to the BOI. Just submit to our office and our office will do the legwork for you. And I’m sure that will streamline the process,” Uy said.

Education and AI integration

The summit will also address the readiness of the talent pool amid concerns regarding declining literacy and productivity. Representatives from the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education and the University of Cebu will discuss aligning education with industry needs.

A specific focus will be placed on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Rather than viewing AI as a threat to BPO jobs, the summit will present it as a productivity tool, emphasizing that workers who integrate AI into their skill sets will remain competitive.

What lies ahead

The CIS 2026, carrying the theme “Why Cebu and Why Now?”, is positioned as the first of a biannual series. Beyond the initial investor pledges, the focus will shift to the execution of the “one-stop shop” promise and whether major industry players will commit to breaking ground in the countryside economic zones. / EHP