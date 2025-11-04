Capitol eyes live streaming of 2026 budget deliberations

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) is pushing for the live broadcast of Capitol’s 2026 annual budget deliberations to promote transparency and encourage public participation in how government funds are planned and spent.

During the PB’s regular session on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, Liga ng mga Barangay Provincial Federation president and ex-officio Board Member Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, proposed the SP will provide live feed access to the entire budget deliberation process through the Provincial Government’s official social media pages and Capitol’s Public Information Office (PIO).

Martinez said the measure aims to strengthen accountability and ensure the citizens’ right to information on matters of public concern, as guaranteed under the 1987 Constitution and the Local Government Code of 1991 (RA 7160).

Online access

Currently, provincial budget documents — such as committee reports, budget preparation forms, executive proposals, and plenary transcripts — are not publicly available online, limiting citizen involvement in the process.

The resolution also called for the uploading of all budget-related documents, including annexes and attachments, to a dedicated website that will allow public access before deliberations begin.

Martinez cited President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s 2025 State of the Nation Address, where the chief executive denounced corruption and inefficiency in government projects, as a reminder on the need for transparency at all levels of governance.

Martinez said the SP, as the local legislative body, has the constitutional duty not only to deliberate and approve the provincial budget but to also lead efforts in advancing fiscal openness.

This is to ensure that citizens can monitor how public funds are allocated and utilized, the resolution said.

A copy of the proposed resolution will be furnished to the Office of the Governor and the Provincial PIO for proper action.

Earlier, Martinez told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, November 2 that the PB has yet to receive Capitol’s proposed 2026 budget — more than two weeks after the Oct. 16 deadline set under the Local Government Code.

Martinez said the delay could compress the time needed for the PB to hold deliberations, committee hearings and multiple readings before the budget can be enacted.

According to RA 7160, the budget process for local government units follows a strict timeline: Local chief executives must submit the proposed annual budget by October 16 (Section 318); while the PB conducts budget deliberations and passes the appropriation ordinance between October to December 31. / CDF