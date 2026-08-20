Capitol eyes P10B waste hub model

CEBU is turning to Japan for help in developing a new waste management system that could eventually involve billion-peso facilities across the province, as it looks beyond landfills and waste-to-energy to deal with its growing garbage problem.

The proposed Green Transformation (GX) Parks would serve as regional waste-processing hubs where plastic recycling, composting, residual waste processing, hazardous medical waste treatment and electronic waste handling could be carried out in one location.

Elizar “Ellie” Sabinay Jr. of the Provincial Planning and Development Office presented the proposal during a Solid Waste Management Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19, outlining the initiative under Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

“Waste-to-energy could be a potential solution, but under the Cebu Provincial Government right now, it is just one of the solutions,” Sabinay said. “We are looking into a most holistic, comprehensive plan.”

Japan funds feasibility study

Japan’s Ministry of the Environment is providing a P3.5-million (9.5 million yen) technical assistance grant for the project’s feasibility study.

The funds will be coursed through Japanese environmental firm Guun, which will conduct the study in partnership with solid waste management expert Suikou.

“The money would not be downloaded to the Province because we don’t have the technical capacity. So, the money would be downloaded to Guun to do the feasibility study,” Sabinay said in a phone interview.

The project traces its roots to a provincial delegation’s visit to Yokohama in February 2025, followed by a meeting between provincial officials and Japan’s vice minister for the environment in May.

The Japanese government approved Cebu’s request for technical assistance in June.

The feasibility study will begin on Sept. 11, 2026, and run for six months until February 2027.

Sabinay said feasibility studies of this type typically take one to one and a half years, but Japanese partners agreed to shorten the process because of the urgency of Cebu’s waste management needs.

Three areas eyed

The study will examine potential sites requiring at least one hectare of land each.

Danao City has committed a site for a proposed facility serving northern Cebu. The facility is designed to process up to 180 tons of waste daily from neighboring towns.

For central Cebu, Cebu City has offered sites at the

South Road Properties for consideration.

Provincial officials are still seeking a committed host site in southern Cebu, although San Fernando has expressed initial interest.

The proposed facilities are intended to serve groups of local government units, allowing waste to be processed closer to where it is generated while recovering materials that could otherwise end up in landfills.

Financing still to be determined

The feasibility study will also determine the project’s construction costs, infrastructure requirements and financing structure.

Possible funding arrangements include Japanese official development assistance, public-private partnerships and direct private-sector investment.

Sabinay said the completed feasibility study could also be used to attract private investors.

“With that FS, we can also sell it to the private sector. For the private sector to come in, they just need the FS,” he said.

The province previously estimated that each proposed GX Park could cost between P4 billion and P10 billion, although the final cost will depend on the feasibility study.

For now, Japan’s assistance is focused on determining whether the proposed waste-processing system is technically and financially viable.

The Province expects the feasibility study to be completed by February 2027, after which it can determine the next steps toward developing the proposed GX Parks. / CDF