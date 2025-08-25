Capitol eyes revamp of Sugbo Sentro to restore Larsian

BROKEN drainage, poor restrooms, and outdated facilities are among the issues the Capitol sees as necessary to fix at the current Sugbo Sentro in order to restore it to the well-known dining spot Larsian, located near Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City.

Paolo Uy, chief of staff of Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, said the layout and new recommendations for Sugbo Sentro are being finalized for approval by the Economic Enterprise Council (EEC).

Aside from the layout, the Capitol is prioritizing improvements to the drainage system, especially since flooding is possible during the rainy season.

Work on the drainage system is expected to begin in phases to avoid disrupting the vendors operating in the area.

“Ang planning man gud maoy mo take og time kay we want to do it properly. Isa sa dako diha nga ayuhonon ang drainage. Kinahanglan gyud na ato ayuhon ang drainage system diha, so ang atong buhaton we will do it phase by phase para dili masirhan ang mga namaligya,” Uy told reporters.

(Planning really takes time because we want to do it properly. One of the major issues there is the drainage, and we really need to fix it. What we will do is carry it out phase by phase so vendors won’t be forced to close.)

To save costs, the Capitol is also planning to partner with the private sector, which will undertake the works in the area.

“We're trying to find a way that the budget to be spent will not come from the Capitol so since under man na siya sa Economic Enterprise Council, usa na sa proposal nato nga ma revive na siya nga maybe private sectors can come in and do the works themselves. Kita na lay mo guide sa designs and cultural relevance niya,” he added.

(We’re trying to find a way so that the budget to be spent will not come from the Capitol. Since it falls under the Economic Enterprise Council, one of our proposals to revive it is for private sectors to come in and do the works themselves, while we guide the designs and ensure it cultural relevance.)

The Capitol also aims to provide a parking space in the ar e a for tourists and visitors.

Once the review of the plan is completed, it will be forwarded to the EEC, which is composed of the governor, vice governor, members of the private sector, and several members of the Provincial Board. (ANV)