Capitol eyes scholarships for aviation students

THE Cebu Provincial Government is eyeing to offer scholarship programs for aviation students, a move seen to help young Cebuanos pursue careers in the high-demand industry while positioning the province as a leading training hub in Asia.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, who spent two decades as a flight attendant and airline professional before entering public service, made the announcement during the Cebu Aviation Summit 2025 held Friday, Sept. 19, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

She acknowledged that while aviation offers rewarding career opportunities, the cost of training remains a major barrier for many students.

“It is an expensive path, but one that is full of promise,” Baricuatro said. “Government must work hand in hand with schools, airlines, the Air Force and the private sector to ensure that opportunities and innovation are open to every Cebuano who dares to dream.”

The governor added that investing in aviation talent goes beyond individual careers, noting that the industry fuels the local economy, boosts tourism and creates jobs both on the ground and in the skies.

Employment outlook

Vincent Ong, president of Airworks Aviation Academy, the organizer of the event, underscored the urgent need for aviation professionals worldwide.

Quoting industry data, Ong said Boeing’s latest 20-year outlook projects demand for 2.4 million new professionals by 2044, including 660,000 pilots and 710,000 aircraft maintenance technicians. Airbus, for its part, expects the global commercial fleet to nearly double over the next two decades, requiring tens of thousands of additional aircraft and the workforce to operate and maintain them.

“This is not just about filling jobs. It is about building the future of an industry that connects families, supports commerce and bridges nations,” Ong said.

Ong said the summit is more than a conference. “It is a conversation about the future, about opportunities for our youth, about collaboration between industry and the academy and about how the Philippines can take its rightful place as a leader in aviation training and operations in Asia. And where aviation grows, so does tourism, which is a top driver of our economy, as well as job creation,” he added.

Baricuatro also urged more women to pursue aviation careers, pointing out that female participation in the sector remains low compared to global benchmarks.

“Opportunities in aviation are equal and open to everyone,” she told aviation students. “Don’t let gender get in the way of what you want in life.”

Cebu’s potential

Cebu’s strategic location and infrastructure give it an edge in capturing a bigger share of the global aviation training market. The Mactan-Cebu International Airport, named one of Asia’s best airports, already serves as a base for world-class airlines and training centers. The province is also home to a growing number of aviation schools and skilled professionals who are recognized abroad.

Summit participants — from airline executives to military officers and aviation school directors — called for closer collaboration to expand scholarship programs, upgrade training facilities and ensure that Cebu continues to produce globally competitive pilots, engineers and crew members.

“With the right investments, Cebu can be more than just a hub for flights,” Baricuatro said. “It can be a home of excellence, opportunity, and hope for every student who looks to the sky and dreams of flying.” / KOC