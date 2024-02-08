Capitol eyes to purchase cement in bulk for its infrastructure projects

THE Cebu Provincial Government is planning to buy cement in large quantities from cement companies in order to support its ongoing infrastructure projects in the province.

The contractors working on various projects sponsored by the Capitol will then purchase the building supplies from the province.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at the Capitol, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia met with the representatives of four Cebu-based cement producers to discuss the issue.

Currently, the price of each sack of cement ranges from P170 to P230.

During the meeting, the governor asked the companies to come up with their proposal as to the lowest price that they could give the Capitol as a bulk buyer.

The provincial government is allocating more than half of its budget this year on essential public infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and buildings, among other things, according to Garcia.

Dealing directly with cement manufacturers will likely result in cost reductions for Capitol's cement acquisition needs.

It can be recalled that the Capitol has set aside up to P3.5 billion for infrastructure projects in 2024.

An additional P3.3 billion has been allocated for the inter-LGU water system, and P500 million for the construction of public buildings and other structures.

"My only interest is to lower the cost of the project and for the province to earn a certain margin from the entire policy," Garcia said through Sugbo News.

Based on the latest data from the Provincial Engineering Office, at least 1,687,306 bags of cement will be used by the Capitol for its road projects.

The governor and the cement company officials are scheduled to meeting again on February 12 to talk about cement prices. (With TPT)