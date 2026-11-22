THE Commission on Audit (COA) has recommended that the Cebu Provincial Government strengthen coordination between its accounting office and 16 provincial and district hospitals to ensure the proper recording of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth) claims after finding P183.02 million in outstanding claims that were not recognized in the Province’s 2025 books of accounts.

COA recommended in its 2025 audit report that the Provincial Accounting Office (PAO) and the hospitals establish a formal mechanism for timely monthly submissions of PhilHealth claims schedules, covering outstanding, return-to-hospital (RTH), and denied claims.

“We recommended and management agreed to strengthen coordination between the PAO and the provincial and district hospitals by instituting a formal mechanism for the timely submission of monthly schedules of Philhealth claims, including outstanding claims, RTH notifications, and denied claims,” COA said.

The recommendation followed the discovery that P183,023,327.11 in Philhealth claims filed by the Province’s four provincial hospitals and 12 district hospitals were not recognized in its books of accounts as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The 16 hospitals filed a total of P884,873,407.92 in Philhealth claims in 2025, of which P732,653,566.71 had already been reimbursed, leaving P183,023,327.11 in outstanding claims.

Accounting rules

State auditors said that under Philhealth Circular 2017-0020, which implements the Auto-Credit Payment Scheme in health care institutions, local government units are required to open two deposit accounts for hospital charges and professional fees and maintain subsidiary ledgers for receivables from Philhealth.

Philhealth Circular 2019-001 requires denied and RTH claims to be deducted from receivables, while appealed or litigated claims pending resolution must be reclassified.

Philhealth Circular 2023-028 also institutionalized periodic reconciliation of benefit claims accounts to ensure accurate recording of transactions.

COA also cited Republic Act 7875, as amended, or the National Health Insurance Act, which requires health care providers to deduct reimbursable expenses from hospital charges upon a patient’s discharge, with benefit payments made directly by Philhealth.

These deductions constitute valid claims that must be recognized as receivables in the Province’s books of accounts, COA said.

The audit agency also cited Paragraph 27 of International Public Sector Accounting Standards 1, which requires financial statements to be prepared using the accrual basis of accounting.

Why the claims were not recognized

COA’s verification disclosed that the PAO recognized Philhealth-related transactions only upon receipt of reimbursement payments, issuance of official receipts by the Provincial Treasurer’s Office and submission of the corresponding report of collections and deposits.

“Consequently, Philhealth claims filed and pending reimbursement are not recognized as receivables and the related income and liability accounts are likewise not recorded until actual collection,” COA said.

The audit agency also found that the PAO did not regularly receive reports on outstanding Philhealth claims, denied claims and RTH claims from the Provincial Health Office and the concerned hospitals.

“The lack of a formal reporting and reconciliation mechanism resulted in the non-recording of filed claims and the non-maintenance of subsidiary records prescribed under Philhealth Circular 2017-0020 and 2019-001,” COA said.

COA said the practice of recognizing Philhealth transactions solely upon receipt of reimbursement payments departed from the accrual basis of accounting and resulted in the non-recognition of receivables arising from services already rendered and claims already filed with Philhealth.

As a result, the Due from Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations, Other Payables and Hospital Fees accounts were understated by P183,023,327.11.

The Province’s financial statements therefore did not fully reflect the status of its Philhealth-related transactions as of the end of 2025, COA said.

Breakdown of claims

Based on reports submitted by the 16 hospitals, Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH)-Balamban had the largest outstanding balance at P69.91 million, followed by CPH-Danao City with P45.40 million.

Ricardo L. Maningo Memorial Hospital in Camotes had P13.51 million in outstanding claims, while Bantayan District Hospital had P11.27 million.

Other hospitals with outstanding claims:

CPH-Bogo City, P9.34 million;

Minglanilla District Hospital, P8.5 million;

Badian District Hospital, P7.58 million;

Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod, P4.82 million;

Mariano J. Cuenco Memorial Hospital in Malabuyoc, P3.04 million;

Daanbantayan District Hospital, P3.01 million;

Barili District Hospital, P2.99 million;

Tuburan District Hospital, P1.45 million;

Oslob District Hospital, P1.08 million;

Jose Ma. Borromeo Memorial Hospital in Pinamungajan, P564,546.25; and

Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao, P491,960.60.

CPH-Carcar City had no outstanding claims reflected in COA’s table.

The table showed that CPH-Carcar City filed P179 million in claims and received P209.8 million in reimbursements during the year.

Province’s response

During the audit exit conference, the officer-in-charge provincial accountant explained that the PAO did not receive information on outstanding Philhealth claims and therefore recorded transactions only upon receipt of reimbursement payments.

Provincial Health Officer Sheila Faciol reported that a centralized dashboard had already been developed to monitor claims filed, denied claims and RTH cases involving all 16 hospitals. Hospital chiefs had also been instructed to coordinate with the PAO.

In a letter dated April 23, 2026, Faci acknowledged that the non-recording of claims resulted from the failure to submit monthly reports on outstanding claims, denied claims and RTH cases to the accounting office.

COA acknowledged the establishment of the monitoring dashboard and the commitment to improve coordination but said these measures did not change the fact that P183,023,327.11 in filed claims remained unrecorded as of Dec. 31, 2025.

“The existence of valid claims arising from services already rendered and submitted to PhilHealth establishes the basis for recognizing the corresponding receivables and related accounts,” COA said.

The audit agency added that the receivables should be subject to subsequent adjustments for denied, returned or disputed claims, as prescribed under Philhealth Circulars 2017-0020 and 2019-001.

/ CDF