Capitol forms leptospirosis task force

THE Cebu Provincial Government has created a provincial task force to prevent a possible surge of leptospirosis cases following the widespread flooding caused by Typhoon Tino earlier this month.

In a statement from the Cebu Province Public Information Office on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro established the Cebu Provincial Leptospirosis Task Force through Executive Order (EO) 70. The Task Force will coordinate disease surveillance, case management, and medical response across local government units (LGUs), hospitals, and health partners in the province.

Although the EO did not state the current number of leptospirosis cases in the province, the order was issued because the flooding displaced over 200,000 individuals in 1,793 evacuation centers, exposing communities to contaminated water and heightened risks of water-borne diseases.

Under the directive, the Task Force will activate a Leptospirosis Emergency Operations Center (EOC). The EOC will manage the referral system for suspected and confirmed cases, operate a 24/7 hotline, oversee medical logistics, and coordinate with the Department of Health (DOH) for technical assistance.

The EOC structure includes several operational desks: a clinical desk for case intake and referral, a logistics and transport desk for supply management, an information management desk for real-time data monitoring, and an incident commander to supervise overall operations and policy direction.

The executive order also mandates the Task Force to ensure alignment with DOH guidelines, strengthen local surveillance, and mobilize resources to sustain operations and preparedness for future post-flood disease outbreaks.

Funding will be sourced from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund, the Provincial Health Office, and other available allocations, subject to accounting and auditing rules.

The creation of the task force aligns with Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which empowers LGUs to take measures necessary to protect public health and safety in times of emergency. / CDF