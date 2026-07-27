Capitol forms task force for measles immunization

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has created a task force to expand measles immunization and strengthen vaccination programs for children across the province.

The Provincial Immunization Task Force will oversee the 2026 Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA).

Under Executive Order 40, Baricuatro will chair the task force. Members include Provincial Health Officer Dr. Sheila Faciol, Board Member Dr. Stanley Caminero and Provincial Administrator Joseph “Ace” Durano.

Responsibilities

The Provincial Government said the task force will identify local government units (LGUs) that need additional support to ensure children are vaccinated, including those living in remote barangays and sitios.

It will also coordinate with government agencies and civil society organizations to speed up the delivery of vaccines to eligible children.

Measles and rubella, also known as German measles, are highly contagious diseases that can cause serious complications, particularly among children. In severe cases, they can lead to hospitalization or death.

The Provincial Government said vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the diseases. Free vaccines will be provided to children ages six months to four years.

The task force will oversee preparations and implementation of the 2026 MR-SIA across the province as part of efforts to improve immunization coverage among young children.

It was also directed to work with LGUs to help ensure the campaign reaches eligible children, particularly those in underserved communities.

The Provincial Government expects LGUs to begin rolling out the vaccination campaign soon. / ANV