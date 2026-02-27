Capitol forms TWG for rehab of Nuestra Señora del Pilar Parish Church

THE Cebu Provincial Government has created a Technical Working Group (TWG) to oversee the rehabilitation and conservation of the historic Nuestra Señora del Pilar Parish Church and Convent in Sibonga.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order 14, Series of 2026, on February 20, 2026, formalizing the creation of the multi-agency body.

Under the order, the TWG will assess the structural condition of the church and convent, coordinate with national cultural agencies, and prepare a rehabilitation and conservation plan, including cost estimates and funding sources.

The church sustained significant damage from Typhoon Odette in 2021, forcing parish services to be held at a covered court for the past three years.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) has committed P110 million for the restoration of the structure, which is classified as a Level 2 historical site by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

The restoration of the historic church follows a meeting between Baricuatro and Tieza General Manager Mark Lapid on February 10, 2026. (CDF)