Capitol forms TWG for solid waste programs

THE Cebu Provincial Government has formed a technical working group (TWG) to strengthen the planning, implementation and monitoring of solid waste management programs across the province.

Under Resolution 2026-02, the group will provide technical, planning, engineering, environmental, legal, financial, monitoring and administrative support to the Provincial Solid Waste Management Bureau.

The resolution is intended to improve coordination of policies, recommendations and monitoring reports on solid waste management.

Technical support

The Provincial Environment and Natural Resources officer will chair the TWG, while the Provincial Planning and Development Office will serve as vice chairperson.

The group will also include representatives from concerned local offices, National Government agencies and the private sector.

Funds needed for the TWG’s operations may be sourced from the Cebu Provincial Government, subject to availability and applicable accounting and auditing laws, rules and regulations, according to the resolution.

Waste program

The creation of the group follows earlier moves by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to strengthen solid waste management in Cebu Province.

In January, Baricuatro issued Executive Order 3, series of 2026, establishing the Provincial Cleanliness and Waste Management Plan and the Cebu Provincial Solid Waste Management Board.

The Province has since pursued measures covering waste reduction, segregation, recycling and composting.

Baricuatro has also raised concerns about improperly disposed garbage, particularly waste that ends up in waterways and drainage systems.

The Province has joined cleanup efforts targeting waterways clogged by garbage, debris and silt as part of measures to reduce flooding. / ANV