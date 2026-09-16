Capitol gets clearance to buy 2 sea ambulances

THE Cebu Provincial Government has secured Department of the Interior and Local Government clearance to procure two sea ambulances worth P50 million for Camotes and Bantayan.

Dennis Pastor of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, that one vessel would serve each island group.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano said bidding is ongoing, with procurement targeted for completion within the year.

Pastor said the Province plans to buy from a local supplier to avoid delivery problems and hire boat operators and medical staff.

The project drew scrutiny after Gov. Pamela Baricuatro presented a vessel online before the Province had acquired it.

Complaint

On Dec. 1, 2025, Byron Garcia, brother of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, filed an administrative complaint with the Ombudsman and the Office of the President, accusing Baricuatro of dishonesty, misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Garcia alleged that her Oct. 7, 2025 post misled the public into believing the Province owned the vessel.

Ownership questions also arose during Provincial Board budget deliberations.

Baricuatro said on Nov. 29, 2025, that supplier Dynacast had temporarily provided the vessel as a prototype for testing during medical missions while national approvals were pending.

Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas confirmed that no contract existed between the Province and the supplier for the test unit. / CDF