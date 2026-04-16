Capitol gives 3K each to habal-habal drivers

HABAL-habal drivers in Cordova town became the first motorcycle-for-hire operators to receive financial assistance under a Capitol-initiated program not covered by national government aid.

At least 87 drivers were given P3,000 each during the “Serbisyo Karaban” held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Cordova Sports Complex, with the next caravan scheduled in the town of Sibonga on Friday, April 17.

The caravan served thousands of beneficiaries, bringing together transport workers, farmers, fisherfolk and other vulnerable sectors seeking government support.

Among the beneficiaries was Jimuel Escabas, 38, a habal-habal driver from Barangay Poblacion who said the assistance would help ease his daily struggles.

He said he used to take home P800 to P1,000 a day, but now only earns around P300, as drivers avoid raising fares for fear of losing passengers.

The assistance for habal-habal drivers marked the province’s first targeted intervention for the informal transport group.

Livelihood aid

Cordova Mayor Didoy Suan said the inclusion of habal-habal drivers forms part of a broader effort to transition them into legal sources of livelihood, stressing that such operations are not recognized as a legal mode of transport in the town.

“Actually ang habal-habal nag istorya na gyud mi ni Gov… ako jud ng gibawal, amo na siyang gi-discourage (Actually, we’ve already discussed the habal-habal issue with the governor… we are discouraging it),” Suan said.

“Dili man ni mao amoang transport group nga legal sa lungsod sa Cordova… muagi’g highway nya patag kay ta (This is not a legal mode of transport in the Municipality of Cordova… they pass through highways and our area is flat),” he added.

Despite this, Suan said the provincial government extended assistance to help drivers shift to alternative work.

“That’s why the 87 habal-habal drivers were still given P3,000 each plus rice so they can register,” he said.

He added that the aid may serve as startup capital for drivers to register as delivery riders under platforms such as Grab or Maxim, with possible continued monthly support once they transition.

Affected sectors

Governor Pamela Baricuatro affirmed the province’s support for the initiative, emphasizing the need to provide opportunities for struggling sectors.

Other beneficiaries included 1,155 e-bike drivers, 102 trisikad drivers and 771 motorcab drivers, who each received 10 kilos of rice.

Farmers and fisherfolk were also given seedlings and fingerlings, while the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office distributed wheelchairs and food packs. Free haircuts and registration assistance from national government agencies were also offered during the caravan.

The program has an estimated budget of P100 million to P150 million, with payouts to be done by cluster for an orderly rollout. / CDF